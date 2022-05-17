Filipinos protest Marcos Jr.’s private Australian visit

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Members of Australia’s Filipino community have protested outside a Melbourne apartment building where the Philippines’ presumptive next president, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., is reportedly visiting his son. His spokesperson says Marcos Jr. is making a private family visit. He says Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison telephoned Marcos Jr. on Tuesday to congratulate him on his victory in May 9 elections. The spokesperson was critical of the small group of protesters on the sidewalk outside the Melbourne apartment. Marcos Jr. is the son and namesake of the Philippines’ former dictator. The Age newspaper says he arrived in Melbourne on Monday to visit his son Vincent, who is enrolling in a university in the city.