Draft report finds Noem’s daughter got special treatment

By STEPHEN GROVES

Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers are considering a legislative report that finds Gov. Kristi Noem’s daughter received preferential treatment while she was applying for a real estate appraiser license in 2020. The Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee last year probed into the certification process for Noem’s daughter, Kassidy Peters. The Associated Press reported the Republican governor had called a meeting that included Peters and key decision-makers in the agency evaluating her license application just days after the agency had moved to deny her the license. Peters received another opportunity to demonstrate she could meet federal standards and received her license four months later. The report states the extra opportunity deviated from established protocol.