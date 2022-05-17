Defense: ‘Wrong person on trial’ in death, beheading

KATHY McCORMACK

Associated Press

KEENE, N.H. (AP) — The lawyer for a New Hampshire man accused of killing his wife’s co-worker after he discovered they were texting — and then forcing her to behead him — has told jurors at the start of his trial that his wife is the one to blame for the death. Armando Barron admitted in court Tuesday to assaulting his wife and her co-worker, Jonathan Amerault. But defense attorney Morgan Taggart-Hampton said during opening statements that he didn’t kill Amerault. She said the wrong person is on trial. She said the evidence that will be presented in the trial will contradict Britany Barron’s statements that she was forced to harm Amerault. Britany Barron pleaded guilty last year to falsifying evidence and was released from jail on parole. She plans to testify against her husband.