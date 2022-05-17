Chicago archdiocese settles sex abuse suit for $1.2 million

CHICAGO (AP) — A man who alleged he was sexually abused when he was 12 years old by a defrocked priest will receive $1.2 million as part of a settlement with the Archdiocese of Chicago. The latest settlement announced on Tuesday by the man’s attorney brings to well over $12 million the Archdiocese of Chicago has paid to men who alleged they were sexually abused by Daniel McCormack. McCormack pleaded guilty in 2007 to sexually abusing five children when he was a priest in Chicago. He was released from an Illinois prison late last year.