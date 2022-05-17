Australian leader won’t say who might attend Tokyo summit

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s leader won’t say who might represent the nation at a summit with U.S., Indian and Japanese leaders just three days after elections on Saturday. Opposition leader Anthony Albanese has said if he wins, he would have himself sworn in as prime minister early enough to attend. But Prime Minister Scott Morrison just said there were “conventions in place” to deal with an election. Law experts say Morrison would have to resign for Albanese to be sworn in. If the election is close, both sides could attend with one as an observer. At the Quad meeting Tuesday in Tokyo, Australia’s government leader would meet with President Joe Biden, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.