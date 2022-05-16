Wyoming senator booed for sex identity remarks at graduation

By MEAD GRUVER

Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A U.S. senator is apologizing after getting booed and heckled for remarks she made on sexual identity during a university graduation speech. Republican Wyoming Sen. Cynthia Lummis spoke at the University of Wyoming graduation Saturday. In the speech, Lummis said human rights are derived from God but that government seeks to redefine many of them. Lummis went on to say that “even fundamental, scientific truths such as the existence of two sexes, male and female, are subject to challenge these days.” The remark drew boos and heckles and prompted university officials to release statements in support of diversity. Lummis apologized in a statement Monday.