With echoes of Trump, GOP splinters over $40B for Ukraine

By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — Signs of Republican resistance are mounting over a $40 billion aid package to Ukraine. It’s a reemergence of the Trump-led isolationist wing of the GOP coming at a crucial moment as Ukraine desperately battles the Russian invasion. The Senate voted late Monday to advance the Ukraine aid toward final passage by week’s end. Eleven Republicans opposed. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell led a delegation of GOP senators to the region in a show of support over the weekend. He vowed to push past detractors, finish the aid package and vote this summer on expanding NATO to welcome Sweden and Finland.