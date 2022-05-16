Skip to Content
White House moves to loosen remittance, flight rules on Cuba

By ZEKE MILLER, ANDREA RODRIGUEZ and AAMER MADHANI
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it will expand flights to Cuba and lift Trump-era restrictions on remittances that immigrants can send to people on the island. The State Department said Monday that it will remove the current $1,000-per-quarter limit on family remittances and will allow non-family remittances, which will support independent Cuban entrepreneurs. The U.S. will also allow scheduled and charter flights to locations beyond Havana, according to the State Department. And it will move to reinstate the Cuban Family Reunification Parole Program and increase consular services and visa processing.

