Tensions over racial justice shadow Louisville mayor’s race

PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN

Associated Press/Report For America

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville’s mayoral primary has become about more than just local politics. It’s been shaped by a spike in gun violence and the fallout from the death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman shot in her own apartment during a botched police raid in 2020. And then there’s also the aftermath of the pandemic. One Democratic candidate, Craig Greenberg, was the target of a shooting attempt in February. Others have connections to local activists who took part in protests after Taylor was killed. Because Democrats outnumber Republicans by a wide margin in Louisville, the winner of Tuesday’s Democratic primary will be heavily favored in the November general election.