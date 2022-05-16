Step-by-step: Disney rhino gets fitted with fitness tracker

By MIKE SCHNEIDER

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Someone new is joining the ranks of fitness enthusiasts who monitor the number of steps they take each day with Fitbits and other fitness tracking devices. Only Helen isn’t human: She’s a 30-year-old white rhino at Walt Disney World. Helen went out onto the savanna at the Kilimanjaro Safaris attraction at Animal Kingdom on Monday wearing a fitness device all-day. The purpose is to gather data on the number of steps she takes each day, whether she is walking, running or sleeping, and which part of the man-made savanna she favors the most.