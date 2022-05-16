Serbia’s capital Belgrade paralyzed by numerous bomb threats

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Belgrade has been targeted with a series of bomb threats, including threats against schools, bridges, restaurants and the airport. The threats brought rush hour traffic to a standstill Monday in the Serbian capital. Police issued a statement Monday saying that no explosive devices were found after different searches. It was not immediately clear who was behind the emailed threats. Nearly 100 elementary schools were evacuated due to the threats, as well as several restaurants, including McDonald’s, shopping malls, bridges, a zoo, the airport, a railway station and the water supply company. A soccer premiership game was postponed as police searched the stadium.