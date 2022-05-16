Obama, Airbnb’s Brian Chesky launch $100M in scholarships

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The co-founder and CEO of Airbnb, Brian Chesky, has donated $100 million to the Obama Foundation to fund scholarships for students pursuing careers in public service and includes multiple stipends for travel. Former President Barack Obama announced the new program called the Voyager Scholarship, with Chesky on Monday. The scholarships will grant $50,000 to rising juniors to cover tuition costs over two years as well as $10,000 to fund a summer experience along with an Airbnb credit. Grantees will also get a credit with Airbnb worth $2,000 a year for 10 years after graduation. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos also gave the foundation $100 million last year.