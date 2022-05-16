NY teen found dead after 13 years; SC sex offender charged

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say they’ve found the body of a 17-year-old girl from New York who disappeared while visiting Myrtle Beach on spring break 13 years ago. They say a 62-year-old sex offender with an extensive record has been charged with murder, kidnapping and rape. Brittanee Drexel was last seen April 2009 when she was walking between hotels in Myrtle Beach. Police say Drexel’s body was found last Wednesday after a flurry of tips and investigation that included Moody’s arrest May 4 on an obstruction of justice charge. They released few other details.