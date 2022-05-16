Moderate, progressive face off in Oregon governor primary

By SARA CLINE

Associated Press/Report for America

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Democratic primary for Oregon governor on Tuesday will serve as a test between the moderate and progressive wings of the party at a time of widespread frustration in the state over the handling of the pandemic, the homelessness crisis, a lack of affordable housing and increasing gun violence. The two leading candidates for the Oregon Democratic gubernatorial nomination are Tina Kotek, a staunch liberal and former speaker of the state House, and Tobias Read, the state treasurer who has positioned himself as a centrist. Republicans will also a nominate their standard-bearer in a state that hasn’t seen a GOP governor in 35 years.