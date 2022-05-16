Mali government says it has thwarted countercoup attempt

By BABA AHMED

Associated Press

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s government that is led by a two-time coup leader says it has put down a countercoup attempt that it says was supported by an unnamed Western government. The announcement late Monday offered few details, but said the coup attempt was put down last week. It is the latest turmoil to unfold in Mali, where Col. Assimi Goita led coups in 2020 and 2021 before becoming president of the West African nation. The news release did not name the country it was accusing. However, relations with former colonizer France have deteriorated significantly under Goita’s rule, prompting the French military to begin a withdrawal of its forces that had spent nine years fighting Islamic extremists.