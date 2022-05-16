Iraqi merchants struggle on amid series of strong sandstorms

By SAMYA KULLAB

Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi merchants say they have no choice but adapt as the latest in an unrelenting series of intense sandstorms swept their country. Many merchants and laborers did not heed government calls to stay home as another sandstorm hit Iraq on Monday. The storms — at least eight since April — have landed thousands in hospitals with severe respiratory problems and killed at least one. In Syria, at least three people died along the border with Iraq because of the storm. Experts blame poor government policies, desertification and low water levels as well as climate change for the frequency and intensity of recent sandstorms.