Indonesia tourist bus smashes into billboard, killing 14

SURABAYA, Indonesia (AP) — A tourist bus with a reportedly drowsy driver has slammed into a billboard on Indonesia’s main island of Java, killing at least 14 people and injuring 19 others. Police say the bus, carrying local tourists from Surabaya, the capital of East Java province, was returning from a trip to Dieng Plateau, a popular mountain resort, when it hit a billboard just after dawn. Police say they are still investigating the cause of the accident, but initial indications are that the driver may have been drowsy. Nineteen people are being treated in four hospitals, mostly for broken bones.