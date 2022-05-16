Guatemala reappoints criticized attorney general to 2nd term

By SONIA PÉREZ D.

Associated Press

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s president has appointed the controversial attorney general to a second term in a move disappointing to many Guatemalans and foreign governments critical of her backsliding on corruption investigations. President Alejandro Giammattei says Consuelo Porras deserves another four years leading the office. The president said Monday, “I am convinced that the Attorney General’s Office must be an independent institution.” He added that the process of her selection was transparent. In apparent reference to international pressure, he said that “it is a sovereign decision.” Earlier Monday, Porras defended her record during her annual report. She said that under her leadership the office had enforced the country’s laws and sought justice for all without exceptions.