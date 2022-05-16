French prime minister resigns; Macron naming new one shortly

PARIS (AP) — French Prime Minister Jean Castex has resigned. The move Monday was expected after the reelection last month of French President Emmanuel Macron. The centrist leader is expected to quickly name a new prime minister in the coming hours. Castex came to the Elysee presidential palace on Monday to formally offer his resignation, which the president accepted. Macron and his new prime minister will then work on appointing a full new government in the coming days. The new prime minister’s first mission will be to make sure that Macron’s centrist party and its allies do well in France’s parliamentary election in June.