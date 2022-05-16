Candidate in hospital, others scrambling before Pa. primary

By MARC LEVY and MICHAEL RUBINKAM

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The last full day of campaigning in Pennsylvania’s hotly contested primaries for governor and U.S. Senate are under way, with a top Senate candidate in the hospital and establishment Republicans trying to stave off victories by candidates they view as too toxic to win in the fall. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is leading in polls in the Democratic Party’s primary for U.S. Senate, remained in the hospital Monday after suffering a stroke right before the weekend. Meanwhile, new attack ads are airing against late-surging Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kathy Barnette as many in the Republican Party establishment have begun trying to consolidate their support to prevent Doug Mastriano from winning the party’s gubernatorial nomination.