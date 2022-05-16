Biden praises Greece for leadership after Russia invasion

By AAMER MADHANI and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is thanking Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for his country’s “moral leadership” in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The two held talks at the White House on Monday about the ongoing conflict. Mitsotakis will deliver an address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday to mark the bicentennial of the start of the Greek War of Independence. Mitsotakis has pushed the idea of Greece becoming an energy hub that can bring gas from southwest Asia and the Middle East to eastern Europe, and help mitigate eastern Europe’s dependence on Russia for energy.