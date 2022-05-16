Accused Buffalo gunman followed familiar radicalization path

By ERIC TUCKER, MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and AMANDA SEITZ

Associated Press

The white gunman charged in a deadly, racist rampage inside a Buffalo supermarket didn’t need to travel abroad for tactical training, nor did he need to join an organization of like-minded militants who shared his world view. All Payton Gendron needed on his path to radicalization was exposure on the internet to a stew of hate-filled conspiracies, peddled in some cases by white killers whose massacres he had extensively researched online. The 18-year-old now stands accused in a murderous assault that left 10 Black people dead, and the rant-filled diatribe attributed to him fits an all-too-familiar profile _ an aggrieved white man driven to violence by racist extremism.