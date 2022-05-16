6 months in, Biden’s infrastructure plan has 4,300 projects

By JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s been six months since President Joe Biden signed his $1 trillion infrastructure package into law. The government said Monday there are 4,300 projects underway with more than $110 billion in funding announced. The Biden administration is publicly heralding that achievement as this year’s midterm politics intensify. White House senior adviser Mitch Landrieu says the roads, bridges and other projects are laying “a foundation for tremendous growth into the future.” Pushing against that achievement are a down stock market, inflation near a 40-year peak, a Russian war in Ukraine that’s pushing up energy costs and the pessimism many Americans feel about the economy’s health.