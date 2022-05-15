US vice president, officials heading to UAE to pay respects

By ISABEL DEBRE

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A high-powered American delegation led by Vice President Kamala Harris is flying to the United Arab Emirates to pay respects to the federation’s late ruler and meet with the newly ascended president. It’s a potent show of support as the Biden administration tries to repair America’s troubled relations with its partner. The delegation of top U.S. officials visiting the oil-rich capital of Abu Dhabi on Monday included the secretary of state, defense secretary, CIA director and climate envoy. The UAE named the assertive Abu Dhabi crown prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan its new president following the death of his half-brother.