Somali lawmakers gather to choose the country’s president

By OMAR FARUK

Associated Press

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Legislators in Somalia are meeting to elect the country’s president in the capital, Mogadishu, which is under lockdown measures aimed at preventing militant attacks. Some 36 candidates are vying for the presidency, including incumbent leader Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and two of his predecessors: Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Sharif Sheikh Ahmed. The voting will take place inside a tent put up in an airport hangar within the Halane military camp, which is protected by African Union peacekeepers. The process is expected to last until late Sunday, especially if second and third rounds of voting are needed. To win in the first round, a candidate must secure two-thirds of the vote, or 219 ballots.