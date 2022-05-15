Polish Nobel author says Russia threat to ‘free world’

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Polish Nobel Prize-winning author says that Russia presents a threat to the “free world” and its attack on neighboring Ukraine had echoes of the Second World War. Olga Tokarczuk, known for her humanist themes and playful, subversive streak, spoke at a writers festival in Jerusalem and said that Poles share Ukrainians’ feelings about Russia. Tokarczuk was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2018 for her 18th-century epic “The Books of Jacob.”