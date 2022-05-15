Low winds may help crews control huge New Mexico wildfire

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Crews fighting the second-largest wildfire in New Mexico’s history are trying to take advantage of several days of mild winds to gain control over a fire that had charred more than 450 square miles by Sunday. Fire officials say the wildfire grew by about 14 square miles since Saturday night but now was at 36% containment, up from 27% previously. It was originally forecast that winds would pick up Monday, but fire officials said that likely won’t happen until later in the week. Nearly 2,000 firefighters were battling the 5-week-old fire that has already destroyed at least 473 structures including homes and other buildings.