Libyan rivals resume U.N.-brokered talks on elections

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Rival Libyan officials on Sunday resumed talks in the Egyptian capital, the latest U.N.-led efforts to agree on constitutional amendments for elections as the North African nation again finds itself at a political impasse. Twelve lawmakers from Libya’s east-based parliament and 11 from the High Council of State, an advisory body from western Libya, were attending the Cairo-hosted talks, said Abdullah Bliheg, the parliament’s spokesman. Bliheg did not offer further details. The U.N. mission in Libya also said talks were resumed in a Cairo hotel. The first round of the talks, also held in Cairo last month, did not achieve a breakthrough in the dispute over the election’s legal basis.