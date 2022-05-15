Former Australian envoy says Australia’s lost Pacific trust

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A former Australian envoy to the Solomons Islands has accused Australia’s government of losing the trust of South Pacific island countries and of ushering in greater Chinese influence. Retired career diplomat Trevor Sofield told a security summit on Monday he found it ”inconceivable” that the Solomons government did not trust Australia enough to consult when a bilateral security pact with Beijing was first considered. The pact which was concluded last month has been a major issue ahead of Australian elections on Saturday. Australia and its allies including the United States fear the pact will result in a Chinese naval presence less than 1,200 miles from the northeast Australian coast.