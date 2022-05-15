Briton, German deny smuggling antiquities in Iraq court

By SAMYA KULLAB

Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — Two tourists — a Briton and a German — accused of smuggling ancient shards out of Iraq have appeared in yellow detainees’ uniforms in a Baghdad court. They told judges on Sunday that they had not acted with criminal intent and had no idea they might have broken local laws. The trial of Jim Fitton, 66, is grabbing international attention at a time when Iraq seeks to open up its nascent tourism sector. The session also revealed first details about a second defendant, identified as Volker Waldmann of Germany. The next session is set for May 22. The charges potentially carry the death penalty, but such an outcome is deemed unlikely.