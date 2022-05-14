Race tightens as Minnesota GOP picks candidate for governor

By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Republicans are gathered in Rochester to endorse a candidate to challenge Democratic Gov. Tim Walz in the November election. But three candidates were tightly bunched after three ballots Saturday. Lexington Mayor Mike Murphy took a razor-thin lead with 31.79% after dermatologist Neil Shah dropped out and threw his support to him. Dr. Scott Jensen, a vaccine skeptic and former state senator, who led on the first two ballots, had 31.45%, followed by business executive Kendall Qualls in third at 30.45%. Former Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka was forced to drop out after his support sank to 6%. A candidate needs 60% to win.