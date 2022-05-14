Pub in Vogue, England rebuffs magazine’s name-change request

LONDON (AP) — The owner of a rural English pub says he was asked to change the bar’s name by a fashion magazine because of the village where it’s located: Vogue. Mark Graham, who runs the Star Inn at Vogue, said British Vogue publisher Conde Nast argued the name could “cause problems” because members of the public might confuse the two businesses. The publisher asked if he would change it but he refused, arguing that the village is considerably older than the magazine, whose British edition was founded in 1916. Graham said that on Friday he received another letter from Conde Nast saying that, on reflection, “we did not need to send such a letter on this occasion.”