Center-right seeks to keep power in key German state vote

BERLIN (AP) — Voting has opened in Germany’s most populous state, where the center-right Christian Democrats are hoping to retain power against a challenge from the left. Sunday’s election in North Rhine-Westphalia, home to almost 18 million people, is an important test for Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his center-left Social Democratic Party. His government at the national level has faced a challenging start tackling the fallout from the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. The Christian Democrats have been governing North Rhine-Westphalia in an alliance with the pro-business Free Democrats since 2017. Recent polls indicate the alliance could struggle to gain a majority amid a strong challenge from the environmentalist Greens.