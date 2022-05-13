White House releases financial disclosures for Biden, Harris

By CHRIS MEGERIAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — New reports detail the personal finances of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. The disclosures are released annually by the White House for top officials. Biden’s report, which includes information on first lady Jill Biden as well, shows his personal financial situation has not shifted much since last year’s disclosure. He earned a small amount of outside income during his first year as president, pulling in almost $30,000 in book royalties. His wife earned between $15,000 and $50,000 from book sales. The report lists some income and assets within a range, showing the couple holds assets worth between $1.05 million and $2.58 million.