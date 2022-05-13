Syria: Israel fired missiles on targets in central town

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria says its air defenses were activated when Israel fired missiles at targets in the country’s central region, igniting a fire in farmlands in the area. The official news agency SANA said the missiles were fired at the central town of Masyaf in the Hama countryside on Friday, adding that several of them were shot down. There was no immediate mention of casualties. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Syria war monitor, said Israeli aircraft fired at least eight missiles that struck weapons depots and sites belonging to Iranian militias in the Masyaf area, which led to several fires. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.