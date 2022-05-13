Several hurt after shots fired outside Arkansas graduation

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Police say several people were injured after a large fight broke out and shots were fired outside of an Arkansas convention center where a graduation ceremony had taken place. The shooting happened Thursday night outside of the Hot Springs Convention Center, which had hosted a graduation ceremony for Hot Springs World Class High School. A police spokesman says the fight and shooting happened in a parking lot and “multiple people” were injured. No arrests have been announced. The school district says no current students or graduates were involved. The shooting happened near downtown Hot Springs, a popular tourist destination that’s about 45 miles southwest of Little Rock.