Report: Austria sees record number of antisemitic incidents

VIENNA (AP) — Antisemitic incidents were at an all-time high in Austria last year, according to a new report. The statistics, compiled by the Jewish Community of Vienna, recorded 965 incidents in 2021 — the highest number the organization has recorded since it began documenting them 20 years ago. That figure is an increase of 65% over the previous year, when there were 585 recorded incidents. Of the incidents reported in 2021 in the Alpine nation of 8.9 million, the majority — around 60% — were accounts of “abusive behavior,” including in-person and online comments and messages.