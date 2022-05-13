Renovated NYC museum hall showcases Indigenous perspectives

By DEEPTI HAJELA

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A gallery at the American Museum of Natural History that showcases the Indigenous cultures of the Pacific Northwest is reopening to the public. After a 5-year, $19 million renovation, the Northwest Coast Hall opens Friday. The renovation process included the perspectives of representatives from the 10 Pacific Northwest tribal nations whose cultures are on display. All kinds of things came up for discussion, including what items to show, what objects to remove and how different languages should be incorporated in the display cases. Those who took part say it was a valuable experience in terms of showing what is possible in terms of collaboration.