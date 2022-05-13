Q&A: Becky G unveils every side of herself in latest album

By SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Becky G finds every bit of her represented in the songs of her new album, “Esquemas.” She says she the songs on the album make her feel empowered, sexy and strong, depending on the track. There’s also music that honors her Mexican-American family. The 14-track album, out Friday, includes the hit “Mamiii” with Karol G, as well as the singles “No Mienten”, “Fulanito” with El Alfa, “Bailé Con Mi Ex” and “Ram Pam Pam” with Natti Natasha. Throughout its lyrics, it promotes female empowerment, self-confidence and self-love. She says the topics were an outgrowth of the pandemic, when she had time to reflect on what was important in her life.