New this week: Harry Styles, ‘Angelyne’ and ‘The Valet’

By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include Harry Styles’ third solo album, a reboot of “Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers” that has attracted some top “Saturday Night Live” alums, and Emmy Rossum stars in a series about media personality Angelyne. Adam Conover, who used comedy to apply the power of critical thinking in “Adam Ruins Everything,” takes a similar approach to the workings of government in “The G Word With Adam Conover,” debuting Thursday. And the gripping documentary “Hold Your Fire,” directed by Stefan Forbes, chronicles a 1973 Brooklyn robbery that became a turning point in hostage negotiation tactics and de-escalation.