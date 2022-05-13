New Hampshire AG: Double-voter Mowers didn’t break state law

By HOLLY RAMER

Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says GOP congressional candidate Matt Mowers didn’t violate state law by voting twice during the 2016 primary election season. The Associated Press reported in April that Mowers cast ballots in both the Feb. 9, 2016, New Hampshire presidential primary and the New Jersey primary four months later. Legal experts said Mowers could have a violated federal law, but the attorney general’s office only looked into state law. In a letter Thursday, the office said while state law prohibits voting twice in the same election, it also offers “safe harbor” if the elections were on different days and a person moved to another state between the two dates.