Mother of 2 dead babies found decades ago enters Alford plea

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A woman has entered an Alford plea in the case of a baby boy and a baby girl found dead in South Carolina decades ago. News outlets report Brook Graham entered the plea Thursday to two counts of unlawful conduct of a child and one of improperly disposing of remains. It means she maintains her innocence but acknowledges the state has enough evidence to convict her of the charges. The boy’s remains were found in 1989 and the girl’s in 1990. Graham is free on bond until a pre-sentence investigation is completed. Her attorney says Grahm is the mother and the babies were born dead, adding the full facts would come out in a pre-sentencing report.