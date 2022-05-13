Long Island police release 911 call in human remains mystery

OAK BEACH, N.Y. (AP) — A woman whose disappearance in a Long Island beach community sparked an investigation into a possible serial killer said “there’s somebody after me” in a newly released 911 tape. But police said Friday they still believe Shannan Gilbert’s death near Gilgo Beach in 2010 was a “tragic accident.” They say Gilbert likely drowned and her death was unconnected to the slayings of multiple other women whose remains were found in the same area in 2010 and 2011. On the 911 recording, Gilbert sounds disoriented and struggles to communicate with police dispatchers. She can also be heard running and screaming.