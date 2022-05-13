Jesse Williams addresses leak of Broadway nude scene

By JOHN CARUCCI

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Jesse Williams vowed not to be discouraged after leaked video and images of his onstage nude scene in the Broadway play “Take Me Out” were posted online. He told The AP: “I can’t sweat that.” The leaked video and images prompted an outcry from the show’s producers and the union that represents actors and stage managers. The leaked video is the latest incident in which the privacy or well-being of a performer was put in jeopardy, following Will Smith’s Oscar slap of Chris Rock and when Dave Chapelle was attacked by a man at the Hollywood Bowl.