Hope, horror, as Ukrainian war refugees exceed 6 million

By STEPHEN McGRATH AND OVIDIU GRAMESC

Associated Press

CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania (AP) — Expectant mother Galina Kubiak says she misses home but has fallen in love with Romania, the neighboring country where she fled with her two small children to escape the war in Ukraine. “I’m so surprised in a good way (by) the kindness of people,” she told The AP Friday. Since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, more than 6 million people have fled war-torn Ukraine, according to the United Nations refugee agency. Poland has absorbed the majority, at more than 3.2 million, while Romania has received more than 900,000 refugees. Others have fled to neighboring Hungary, Slovakia, and Moldova. While some are settling into their new lives, many, like Kubiak, dream of returning home when the war is over.