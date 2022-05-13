Finkenauer’s Senate bid faces skepticism after ballot woes

By THOMAS BEAUMONT

Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Abby Finkenauer’s bid to clinch the Democratic nomination for an Iowa U.S. Senate seat wasn’t supposed to be so fraught. She built a wunderkind reputation in the Legislature before toppling a Republican congressman in 2018. She was the second-youngest woman elected to Congress, helping Democrats retake control of the House that year. But her Senate campaign faced unexpected trouble last month when, at least for a moment, it appeared she wouldn’t be allowed to compete in the June 7 primary. A judge found errors in her nominating petitions after Republican activists challenged her filings. Some Democrats blame her for quickly blaming political motivations and not acknowledging her campaign’s organizational mistakes.