Board rules Baltimore council president broke ethics rules

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s ethics board has ordered the city council president to stop accepting money from a legal defense fund that took donations from at least two city contractors. The Baltimore Sun reports the board also ruled Thursday that Council President Nick Mosby violated the city’s ethics ordinance by indirectly soliciting for the defense fund established for Mosby and his wife, State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, as they faced a federal criminal investigation. The council president is not facing federal charges, but his wife was charged with making false statements on financial documents to withdraw money from her retirement savings and purchase two Florida vacation homes. She has pleaded not guilty. Nick Mosby denied violating the city’s ethics code.