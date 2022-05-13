Biden raised $7.8M since March ahead of bigger money push

By WILL WEISSERT and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

POTOMAC, Md. (AP) — The Democratic National Committee says President Joe Biden raised $7.8 million during a string of recent fundraisers held in and around Washington, Chicago and the West Coast. The committee also says the president will increase such appearances to bolster his party’s campaign coffers ahead of midterm elections where its control of Congress is at stake. The DNC says it will release information on money totals and number of attendees to reporters traveling with the president. Doing so is consistent with what past administrations did after their fundraisers.