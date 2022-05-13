Amir Locke cousin pleads guilty in killing that led to raid

By AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A teenage cousin of Amir Locke has pleaded guilty to a murder that prompted police to conduct the no-knock warrant that led to Locke’s killing in February. Mekhi Camden Speed, who is now 18, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder while committing a felony — namely aggravated robbery. A count of intentional second-degree murder will be dismissed. During the court hearing over Zoom, Speed, who was 17 at the time, said he doesn’t remember pulling the trigger as he and others were trying to rob Otis Elder of drugs. But he admitted he aided and abetted the crime. He will be transferred to the Department of Corrections while he awaits sentencing, which is set for July.