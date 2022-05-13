A trifle for the queen: UK unveils Jubilee pudding winner

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A 31-year-old copywriter’s seven-layer lemon Swiss roll and amaretti trifle has won a U.K.-wide competition to become the official pudding, or dessert, of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. Jemma Melvin’s sunshine bright, sweet and sour concoction topped with whipped cream and crumbled cookies beat 5,000 other recipes. Contest organizers are hoping people throughout Britain will serve it at neighborhood parties and backyard teas as part of the June 2-5 celebrations to mark the queen’s 70 years on the throne. Melvin is from Southport in northwest England. SHe says her creation was inspired by both her grandmothers and the queen.